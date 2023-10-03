Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.42.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $768.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.11.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

