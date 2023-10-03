StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.95 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
