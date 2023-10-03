StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.95 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

