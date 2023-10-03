Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

