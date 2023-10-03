StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $1.90 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
