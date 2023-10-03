StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

MTEX stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

