StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MTEX stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.59.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
