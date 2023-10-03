Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 2.5 %

Coffee stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

