IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

IRIDEX Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 1,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 303,781 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

