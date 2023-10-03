Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Incyte has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

