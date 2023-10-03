Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of BUD opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

