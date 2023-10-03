Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
