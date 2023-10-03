Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

