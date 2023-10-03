Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,992,803 shares in the company, valued at $842,248,431.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,464,847 shares of company stock valued at $67,312,785 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

