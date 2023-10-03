Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $558.39.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $517.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.17 and its 200-day moving average is $468.73. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.