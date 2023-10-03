Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Reduce Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $882.44.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $864.41 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $871.07 and a 200-day moving average of $795.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.