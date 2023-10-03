Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $519.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

ADBE opened at $521.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.28 and its 200-day moving average is $457.62. Adobe has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

