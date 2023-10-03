StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTEK. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.14 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 4.17.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

