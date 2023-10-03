Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.76 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

