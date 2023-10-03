Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.76 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.47.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
