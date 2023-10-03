Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $293.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.60 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

