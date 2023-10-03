Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $239.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.36.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $186.35 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 195,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

