Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
USAT stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $471.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.