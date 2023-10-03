Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.44) price objective on the stock.

Ascential Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.81. The stock has a market cap of £922.46 million, a PE ratio of -889.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

