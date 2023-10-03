Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 235 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Celadon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of LON:CEL opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Friday. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.28). The company has a market capitalization of £77.09 million and a P/E ratio of -403.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.