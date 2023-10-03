InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($70.71) to GBX 5,390 ($65.15) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,200 ($87.03) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.94) to GBX 6,300 ($76.15) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.32) to GBX 6,000 ($72.53) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,055.71 ($73.20).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 6,156 ($74.41) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,256 ($51.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,344 ($76.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,961.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,591.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,979.24%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

