SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
SDX Energy Stock Performance
SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.57. The company has a market cap of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SDX Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11).
SDX Energy Company Profile
