Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.57 ($2.40).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 233.30 ($2.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 245.90 ($2.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($505,476.25). In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,036.26). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($505,476.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,213 shares of company stock worth $2,018,666. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

