Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.52) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
