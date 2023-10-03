Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.52) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on RBW

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.67. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.22).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.