Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.52) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.67. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.22).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

