Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Stock Up 2.9 %
LON:GPH opened at GBX 247 ($2.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.06 million, a PE ratio of -748.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.16. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 74.87 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76.
Global Ports Company Profile
