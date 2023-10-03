Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Stock Up 2.9 %

LON:GPH opened at GBX 247 ($2.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.06 million, a PE ratio of -748.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.16. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 74.87 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

