Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 718 ($8.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.31) to GBX 739 ($8.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 680.33 ($8.22).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 470.50 ($5.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -560.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 470.50 ($5.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 647 ($7.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £99,998.28 ($120,873.06). 14.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

