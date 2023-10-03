Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 718 ($8.68) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.31) to GBX 739 ($8.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 680.33 ($8.22).
Phoenix Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.
Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group
In other news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £99,998.28 ($120,873.06). 14.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.