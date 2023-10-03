Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.
eEnergy Group Stock Performance
Shares of EAAS stock opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Friday. eEnergy Group has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
