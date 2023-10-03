Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

Shares of EAAS stock opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Friday. eEnergy Group has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.20 ($0.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

