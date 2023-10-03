Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.26.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $39,000.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
