Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.