New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.04 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 797.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 332.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 126,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

