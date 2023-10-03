BMO Capital Markets Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.54 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

