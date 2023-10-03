JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $137.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $79,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.