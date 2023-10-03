IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.64.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

