UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.69.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after buying an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

