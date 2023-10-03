Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.33.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $206.16 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

