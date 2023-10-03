Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Argus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

