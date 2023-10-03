Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $94.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.74.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $186.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $87,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $80,790,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.