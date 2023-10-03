Odeon Capital Group Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $133.65 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

