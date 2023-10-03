StockNews.com Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.26 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.76 and a 200-day moving average of $300.52. The company has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $638,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.