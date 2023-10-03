StockNews.com Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 298,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

