Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.