Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

