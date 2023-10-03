Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.75, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

