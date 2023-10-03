Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of LNTH opened at $67.65 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

