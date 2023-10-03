Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

POWL opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.37 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

