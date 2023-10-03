StockNews.com Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

