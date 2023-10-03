Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

