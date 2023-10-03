Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

