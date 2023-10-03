Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEP. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HEP

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.