Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.4 %

ECL stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

